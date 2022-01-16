Glads Meet Admirals on Sunday Afternoon

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (17-14-2-1) welcome the Norfolk Admirals (12-18-1-1) to the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice tonight for the first time this season. The Glads have won their last four games at home and are 1-2-0-0 against the Admirals this season.

Scouting the Admirals

The Admirals are coming off a rough stretch in December in which they lost seven games in a row. Norfolk lost 2-1 last night to the South Carolina Stingrays and now have dropped their last three games. After their recent skid, the Admirals sit in last place in the South Division with 26 points. Alex Tonge leads Norfolk with 27 points (13G-14A) in 27 games. Rookie Noah Corson has also been strong with 18 points (7G-11A) in 25 games.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators knocked off the Jacksonville Icemen 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. Gabe Guertler tied the game in the middle of the third period with a power-play goal. Rookie Mitchell Hoelscher scored the game-winning tally in overtime for is second goal in as many games. Tyler Parks kept Atlanta in the game with 42 saves on 43 shots.

Last Meeting

Atlanta and Norfolk last met on Dec. 4 at Norfolk Scope in Virginia, and the Admirals claimed a 4-1 victory. The Glads outshot the Ads 46-28, but Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells made 45 saves to keep Atlanta in check.

Hoelscher the Hero

Rookie forward Mitchell Hoelscher scored the game-winner in overtime against Jacksonville on Friday and now has scored goals in his first two Gladiators games. The 21-year-old was loaned to Atlanta from the Belleville Senators on Jan. 12 and made his ECHL debut that same night against Cincinnati. In the second period, Hoelscher netted his first professional goal. The Waterloo, Ontario native appeared in two games this season with Belleville before suffering a lower body injury. Hoelscher had played in seven games last season with the B-Sens and recorded one assist. The 6-foot, 176-pound forward was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Jurassic Parks

Goaltender Tyler Parks has loomed large in net all season for Atlanta. The 6-foot-6 netminder ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.05 goals-against average, third in the league with a .933 save percentage, and he leads all ECHL goaltenders with 14 wins this season. Parks' most recent conquest involved tying a season high with 42 saves on 43 shots on Jan. 14 against Jacksonville. The 29-year-old has also played the second most minutes of anyone in the ECHL at 1256.

Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star

Defenseman Tim Davison was announced as a selection for the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic to take place on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville. Davison leads all Atlanta defensemen with 23 points (6G-17A) this season and is tied for fifth amongst league blueliners in scoring. The fourth-year pro is on track to have a career season and eclipse his previous high of 30 points (4G-26A) that he set back in the 2018-19 season with South Carolina. Davison has been productive recently with multiple points in three of his last five games.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Norfolk Admirals

PROMOTION: Sunday Fun Day

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Today's game will also be aired on 680 AM The Fan.

