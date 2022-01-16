Atlanta Displays Offensive Clinic in Win over Norfolk

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (18-14-2-1) outgunned the Norfolk Admirals (12-18-1-1) by a score of 7-3 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Sunday afternoon. Elijah Vilio, Eric Neiley, and Derek Topatigh all tallied a goal of their own, while Derek Nesbitt and Kameron Kielly recorded a pair of goals each in the 7-3 win.

First Star: Derek Nesbitt- two goals, assist

Second Star: Kameron Kielly- two goals

Third Star: Derek Topatigh- goal, two assists

Atlanta opened up the scoring early in the first period to take a 1-0 lead after Elijah Vilio collected the puck following a faceoff win by Atlanta and fired a slap shot from the left point past Norfolk goaltender Austin Lotz (3:04).

The Glads took a 2-0 advantage midway through the first period after some combination play from Mitchell Hoelscher and Kameron Kielly. Hoelscher had a deke past a defender on a breakaway opportunity and sent it over to Kielly in front of net who slotted it past Lotz for a shorthanded goal (12:10)

Norfolk cut the deficit down to 2-1 after Alex Tonge found twine on an Admirals power-play opportunity.

The Gladiators jumped back up to a two-goal lead early in the second period when Tim Davison fired a wrister from the right point and Derek Nesbitt flicked it out of the air and into the net to make it 3-1 (2:16).

Midway through the second frame, Blake Murray made it 3-2 after collecting the puck in the low slot and putting it away (10:59).

Less than a minute later, the Glads responded with another goal to make it 4-2 after Mike Pelech dumped the disc off to Eric Neiley at the blue line who skated down the left wing and sent a wrister into the top right corner (11:41).

Atlanta increased their lead to 5-2 as time wound down on a power-play chance early in the third period. Cody Sylvester sent the puck through the low slot to Derek Nesbitt on the left wing who blasted it past Lotz for his second goal of the afternoon (4:25).

Norfolk cashed in midway through the third period to make it 5-3 after Kyle Rhodes scored from the right wing (9:00).

After two penalties from the Admirals, the Glads scored immediately following a five-on-three power play midway through the third period when Derek Topatigh lasered the puck into the net to make it 6-3 (11:32).

One minute later, Atlanta scored again to make it 7-3 when Kamerin Nault recorded his first point on the season after sending the puck across the low slot to Kameron Kielly who put it in the back of the net for his second tally of the afternoon (12:18).

Goaltender Tyler Parks finished the afternoon with 37 saves on 40 shots for Atlanta. The Glads outshot the Admirals 55-40 in the contest and 28-10 in the third period. Seven goals tied Atlanta's season high, and the 55 shots set a new season best.

The Gladiators take the ice again Monday afternoon at 12:30 PM against the Florida Everblades (19-9-3-3) at Gas South Arena.

