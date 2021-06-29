Solar Bears Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Recognized by ECHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head athletic trainers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year award presented by the Fairly Group. Additionally, head equipment managers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year award presented by Warrior Hockey.

The Solar Bears are represented by head athletic trainer Brian DeAlmeida and head equipment manager Adam Dexter.

DeAlmeida, 25, completed his first season of professional hockey with the Solar Bears, while Dexter, 40, completed his 16th season in the pro ranks, and his sixth with the Solar Bears over the course of two stints with the organization. Dexter was a previous recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year award with Orlando during the 2012-13 season.

The ECHL is pleased to recognize the athletic training and equipment staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of these personnel helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team - Athletic Trainer/Equipment Manager

Allen Americans - Jordan Dutton/Tim Abbott

Florida Everblades - Dewey/John Sellars

Fort Wayne Komets - Matt Willett/Skylar Garver

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Adam Campbell/Shawn Thorns

Indy Fuel - George Bullock Jr./Darrin Flinchem

Jacksonville Icemen - Scott McLay/Jeremy Holloway

Kansas City Mavericks - Nick Potter/Lukas Nestor

Orlando Solar Bears - Brian DeAlmeida/Adam Dexter

Rapid City Rush - Cody Lindhorst/Gavin Bechtol

South Carolina Stingrays - Max Finley/Nick Lazor

Tulsa Oilers Steve Lintern/Tony Deynzer

Utah Grizzlies - Collin Lee/Matthew Schwegmann

Wheeling Nailers - Daniel Barker/Bill Higgins

Wichita Thunder - Josh Elmer/Frank Jury

