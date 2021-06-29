Athletic Trainers Recognized with Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by Fairly Group

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head athletic trainers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 Season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year award presented by Fairly Group.

The ECHL is pleased to recognize the athletic training staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of the athletic trainers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams' Athletic Trainers for their hard work and dedication," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "We asked each of these individuals to go above and beyond this year with all of the testing, PPE and administrative aspects of our protocols on top of what each does daily to make sure their teams were ready to play. We would also like to thank the Fairly Group for helping honor and always being there to assist our Athletic Trainers when needed."

Oilers Head Athletic Trainer Steve Lintern completed his fifth season with the Oilers, continuing a long career in sports medicine and performance. Lintern has worked with the Cleveland Browns, Advanced Orthopedic Specialists of Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas. The Ohio native also worked with Olympic athletes and NHL players. Lintern earned his Masters Degree in Kinesiology from the University of Arkansas in 2011.

The Oilers kick off their 2021-22 season on the road against Rapid City on Oct. 23. The Oilers home opener is on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.

