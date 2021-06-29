Frank Jury, Josh Elmer Honored by ECHL

WICHITA Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, in accordance with the ECHL, announced today that head equipment managers and athletic trainers from all 14 participating teams during the 2020-21 season have been selected as winners of the yearly awards.

In recognition of his efforts during the pandemic, Frank Jury has been selected, along with the 13 other equipment managers, as a winner of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

In recognition of his efforts during the pandemic, Josh Elmer, along with the 13 other athletic trainers, has been selected as a winner of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by the Fairly Group.

The ECHL is pleased to recognize the equipment and athletic training staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of the equipment managers and athletic trainers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams' Equipment Managers and Athletic Trainers for their hard work and dedication," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "First, we asked each of these athletic trainers to go above and beyond this year with all of the testing, PPE and administrative aspects of our protocols on top of what each does daily to make sure their teams were ready to play. We would also like to thank the Fairly Group for helping honor and always being there to assist our Athletic Trainers when needed."

"Lastly, each one of our equipment managers was tasked with a lot of extra work with all of our protocols on top of what normally is already a tough job. We also would like to thank our exclusive equipment provider Warrior Hockey for helping honor all the ECHL Equipment Managers."

