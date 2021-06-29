Equipment Managers Recognized with Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey
June 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head equipment managers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 Season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year award presented by Warrior Hockey.
The ECHL is pleased to recognize the equipment staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of the equipment managers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams' equipment managers for the hard work and dedication it took to make this season happen," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "Each one of these individuals was tasked with a lot of extra work with all of our protocols on top of what normally is already a tough job. We also would like to thank our exclusive equipment provider Warrior Hockey for helping honor all the ECHL Equipment Managers."
Team Equipment Manager
Allen Americans Tim Abbott
Florida Everblades John Sellars
Fort Wayne Komets Skylar Garver
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Shawn Thorns
Indy Fuel Darrin Flinchem
Jacksonville Icemen Jeremy Holloway
Kansas City Mavericks Lukas Nestor
Orlando Solar Bears Adam Dexter
Rapid City Rush Gavin Bechtol
South Carolina Stingrays Nick Lazor
Tulsa Oilers Tony Deynzer
Utah Grizzlies Matthew Schwegmann
Wheeling Nailers Bill Higgins
Wichita Thunder Frank Jury
ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year
2020-21 ECHL Equipment Managers
2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones
2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals
2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel
2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks
2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards
2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators
2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers
2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears
2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors
2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder
2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals
2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals
2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons
2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals
2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers
