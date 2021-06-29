Equipment Managers Recognized with Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey

June 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head equipment managers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 Season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year award presented by Warrior Hockey.

The ECHL is pleased to recognize the equipment staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of the equipment managers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams' equipment managers for the hard work and dedication it took to make this season happen," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "Each one of these individuals was tasked with a lot of extra work with all of our protocols on top of what normally is already a tough job. We also would like to thank our exclusive equipment provider Warrior Hockey for helping honor all the ECHL Equipment Managers."

Team Equipment Manager

Allen Americans Tim Abbott

Florida Everblades John Sellars

Fort Wayne Komets Skylar Garver

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Shawn Thorns

Indy Fuel Darrin Flinchem

Jacksonville Icemen Jeremy Holloway

Kansas City Mavericks Lukas Nestor

Orlando Solar Bears Adam Dexter

Rapid City Rush Gavin Bechtol

South Carolina Stingrays Nick Lazor

Tulsa Oilers Tony Deynzer

Utah Grizzlies Matthew Schwegmann

Wheeling Nailers Bill Higgins

Wichita Thunder Frank Jury

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2020-21 ECHL Equipment Managers

2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

