Equipment Managers Recognized with Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey

Shrewsbury, N.J. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head equipment managers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 Season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year award presented by Warrior Hockey.

The ECHL is pleased to recognize the equipment staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of the equipment managers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams' equipment managers for the hard work and dedication it took to make this season happen," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "Each one of these individuals was tasked with a lot of extra work with all of our protocols on top of what normally is already a tough job. We also would like to thank our exclusive equipment provider Warrior Hockey for helping honor all the ECHL Equipment Managers."

Head Equipment Manager Tony Deynzer completed his first season with the Oilers this campaign. A 21-year-veteran of professional hockey, Deynzer holds titles in the NAHL, the CHL and ECHL. Deynzer has worked in eight combined CHL and ECHL All-Star Games. He was voted the 2009-10 CHL Equipment Manager of the Year by his peers.

