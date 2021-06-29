Athletic Trainers and Equipment Managers Earn ECHL Honors

(SHREWSBURY, NJ) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today in conjunction with the ECHL that each of the 14 participating Member Team's Athletic Trainer will be recognized with the 2021 ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Fairly Group, while each Member Team's Equipment Manager will be recognized with the 2021 ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The Rush organization is proud to congratulate Head Athletic Trainer Cody Lindhorst and Head Equipment Manager Gavin Bechtol on this much deserved honor.

The ECHL is pleased to recognize the athletic training and equipment staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of these individuals helped ensure teams followed the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams' Athletic Trainers and Equipment Managers for their hard work and dedication it took to make this season happen," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "We asked each of these individuals to go above and beyond this year with all of the testing, PPE, and administrative aspects of our protocols on top of what each does daily to make sure their teams were ready to play. Each one of these individuals was tasked with a lot of extra work with all of our protocols on top of what normally is already a tough job. We would also like to thank the Fairly Group for helping honor and always being there to assist our Athletic Trainers when needed, and Warrior Hockey for helping honor all Equipment Managers."

Lindhorst recently concluded his seventh season as the Head Athletic Trainer for the Rush, coming to the team from Traverse City, Michigan. He is a graduate of Central Michigan University, earning his degree in Sports Medicine/Athletic Training, and played as a goaltender on the Chippewas' Division I ACHA Club Hockey Team. Prior to his graduation, Lindhorst interned with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, and spent time observing training camp for the NHL's Detroit Red Wings, local semi-professional football, and the NHL Prospects Camp in his hometown of Traverse City.

Bechtol recently completed his third season as the Head Equipment Manager of the Rush. A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan and alumnus of Western Michigan University, he is the son of former Rush Equipment Manager and current Tucson Roadrunners Equipment Manager Eric Bechtol. Bechtol came to the Black Hills most recently from the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and has also spent time as the Assistant Equipment Manager of his hometown Kalamazoo Wings.

Below are the 14 participating Member Teams, as well as their respective staff members earning these honors:

Allen Americans: Jordan Dutton (Athletic Trainer), Tim Abbott (Equipment Manager)

Florida Everblades: Dylan Dewey (Athletic Trainer), John Sellars (Equipment Manager)

Fort Wayne Komets: Matt Willett (Athletic Trainer), Skylar Garver (Equipment Manager)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: Adam Campbell (Athletic Trainer), Shawn Thorns (Equipment Manager)

Indy Fuel: George Bullock, Jr. (Athletic Trainer), Darren Flinchem (Equipment Manager)

Jacksonville Icemen: Scott McLay (Athletic Trainer), Jeremy Holloway (Equipment Manager)

Kansas City Mavericks: Nick Potter (Athletic Trainer), Lukas Nestor (Equipment Manager)

Orlando Solar Bears: Mike Degaetano (Athletic Trainer), Adam Dexter (Equipment Manager)

RAPID CITY RUSH: CODY LINDHORST (ATHLETIC TRAINER), GAVIN BECHTOL (EQUIPMENT MANAGER)

South Carolina Stingrays: Max Finley (Athletic Trainer), Nick Lazor (Equipment Manager)

Tulsa Oilers: Steve Lintern (Athletic Trainer), Tony Deynzer (Equipment Manager)

Utah Grizzlies: Collin Lee (Athletic Trainer), Matthew Schwegmann (Equipment Manager)

Wheeling Nailers: Daniel Barker (Athletic Trainer), Bill Higgins (Equipment Manager)

Wichita Thunder: Josh Elmer (Athletic Trainer), Frank Jury (Equipment Manager)

