Athletic Trainers Recognized with Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by Fairly Group
June 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head athletic trainers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 Season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year award presented by Fairly Group.
The ECHL is pleased to recognize the athletic training staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of the athletic trainers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams' Athletic Trainers for their hard work and dedication," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "We asked each of these individuals to go above and beyond this year with all of the testing, PPE and administrative aspects of our protocols on top of what each does daily to make sure their teams were ready to play. We would also like to thank the Fairly Group for helping honor and always being there to assist our Athletic Trainers when needed."
Team Athletic Trainer
Allen Americans Jordan Dutton
Florida Everblades Dylan Dewey
Fort Wayne Komets Matt Willett
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Adam Campbell
Indy Fuel George Bullock, Jr.
Jacksonville Icemen Scott McLay
Kansas City Mavericks Nick Potter
Orlando Solar Bears Brian DeAlmeida
Rapid City Rush Cody Lindhorst
South Carolina Stingrays Max Finley
Tulsa Oilers Steve Lintern
Utah Grizzlies Collin Lee
Wheeling Nailers Daniel Barker
Wichita Thunder Josh Elmer
ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers
2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies
2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces
2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades
2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express
2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder
2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign
2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers
2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals
