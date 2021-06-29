Athletic Trainers Recognized with Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by Fairly Group

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head athletic trainers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 Season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year award presented by Fairly Group.

The ECHL is pleased to recognize the athletic training staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of the athletic trainers helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the ECHL, we would like to thank and recognize each of the Member Teams' Athletic Trainers for their hard work and dedication," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "We asked each of these individuals to go above and beyond this year with all of the testing, PPE and administrative aspects of our protocols on top of what each does daily to make sure their teams were ready to play. We would also like to thank the Fairly Group for helping honor and always being there to assist our Athletic Trainers when needed."

Team Athletic Trainer

Allen Americans Jordan Dutton

Florida Everblades Dylan Dewey

Fort Wayne Komets Matt Willett

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Adam Campbell

Indy Fuel George Bullock, Jr.

Jacksonville Icemen Scott McLay

Kansas City Mavericks Nick Potter

Orlando Solar Bears Brian DeAlmeida

Rapid City Rush Cody Lindhorst

South Carolina Stingrays Max Finley

Tulsa Oilers Steve Lintern

Utah Grizzlies Collin Lee

Wheeling Nailers Daniel Barker

Wichita Thunder Josh Elmer

ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers

2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks

2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies

2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces

2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades

2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express

2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder

2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign

2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers

2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals

