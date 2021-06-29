ECHL Recognizes All League Athletic Trainers & Equipment Managers

June 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head athletic trainers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year award presented by Fairly Group.

In addition, head equipment managers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year award presented by Warrior Hockey.

Stingrays Athletic Trainer Max Finley and Equipment Manager Nick Lazor are both in their first season with the club.

The ECHL is pleased to recognize the athletic training and equipment staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of these personnel helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team - Athletic Trainer/Equipment Manager

Allen Americans - Jordan Dutton/Tim Abbott

Florida Everblades - Dewey/John Sellars

Fort Wayne Komets - Matt Willett/Skylar Garver

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Adam Campbell/Shawn Thorns

Indy Fuel - George Bullock Jr./Darrin Flinchem

Jacksonville Icemen - Scott McLay/Jeremy Holloway

Kansas City Mavericks - Nick Potter/Lukas Nestor

Orlando Solar Bears - Mike Degaetano/Adam Dexter

Rapid City Rush - Cody Lindhorst/Gavin Bechtol

South Carolina Stingrays - Max Finley/Nick Lazor

Tulsa Oilers Steve Lintern/Tony Deynzer

Utah Grizzlies - Collin Lee/Matthew Schwegmann

Wheeling Nailers - Daniel Barker/Bill Higgins

Wichita Thunder - Josh Elmer/Frank Jury

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.