ECHL Recognizes All League Athletic Trainers & Equipment Managers
June 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head athletic trainers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year award presented by Fairly Group.
In addition, head equipment managers from all 14 participating Teams during the 2020-21 season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year award presented by Warrior Hockey.
Stingrays Athletic Trainer Max Finley and Equipment Manager Nick Lazor are both in their first season with the club.
The ECHL is pleased to recognize the athletic training and equipment staffs from all 14 Member Teams. Each of these personnel helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Team - Athletic Trainer/Equipment Manager
Allen Americans - Jordan Dutton/Tim Abbott
Florida Everblades - Dewey/John Sellars
Fort Wayne Komets - Matt Willett/Skylar Garver
Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Adam Campbell/Shawn Thorns
Indy Fuel - George Bullock Jr./Darrin Flinchem
Jacksonville Icemen - Scott McLay/Jeremy Holloway
Kansas City Mavericks - Nick Potter/Lukas Nestor
Orlando Solar Bears - Mike Degaetano/Adam Dexter
Rapid City Rush - Cody Lindhorst/Gavin Bechtol
South Carolina Stingrays - Max Finley/Nick Lazor
Tulsa Oilers Steve Lintern/Tony Deynzer
Utah Grizzlies - Collin Lee/Matthew Schwegmann
Wheeling Nailers - Daniel Barker/Bill Higgins
Wichita Thunder - Josh Elmer/Frank Jury
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 29, 2021
- Solar Bears Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Recognized by ECHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Equipment Managers Recognized with Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey - ECHL
- Athletic Trainers and Equipment Managers Earn ECHL Honors - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Recognizes All League Athletic Trainers & Equipment Managers - South Carolina Stingrays
- Frank Jury, Josh Elmer Honored by ECHL - Wichita Thunder
- Equipment Managers Recognized with Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey - Tulsa Oilers
- Athletic Trainers Recognized with Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by Fairly Group - Tulsa Oilers
- Athletic Trainers Recognized with Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by Fairly Group - ECHL
- Adirondack Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh Returns for 2021-22 Season - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- ECHL Recognizes All League Athletic Trainers & Equipment Managers
- Stingrays Strike Back to Even Finals Series
- Kelly Cup Finals Preview: Game 2: SC vs. FW, June 27 at 6:05 PM
- Komets Take Kelly Cup Finals Game 1, 7-2
- Kelly Cup Finals Preview: Game 1: SC vs. FW, June 25 at 7:05 PM