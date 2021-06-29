Icemen Enter into Affiliation Agreement with New York Rangers & Hartford Wolf Pack

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that the team has entered into a multi-year affiliation agreement with the NHL's New York Rangers and the American Hockey League's (AHL) Hartford Wolf Pack. The announcement was made this afternoon during a press conference at the JAX Chamber in Downtown Jacksonville.

"We are excited to partner with one of the NHL's most iconic franchises as we continue to move forward to bringing the Kelly Cup to Jacksonville," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "We are confident the New York Rangers and the Hartford Wolf Pack will be great partners."

From 2017-2021, the Icemen served as the official ECHL affiliate for the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL). The Icemen and the New York Rangers have agreed to a multi-year affiliation agreement beginning for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. During this past season, the Rangers assigned forward Jake Elmer to Jacksonville.

"The New York Rangers are excited to begin our partnership with the Jacksonville Icemen," said Chris Drury, Rangers President and General Manager. "We are eager to begin this next chapter of professional hockey in our organization, and we look forward to developing future Rangers players in Jacksonville."

Today's announcement adds to an already exciting year ahead for the Icemen organization. In August, the Icemen will begin operation and renovation of the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex which will be renamed the Icemen Igloo. In addition to a complete renovation of the facility, the team will add a second sheet of ice, a restaurant and bar, an e-sports center and more. In addition, the Icemen and the City of Jacksonville will host the 2022 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

"Since coming to our community in 2017, the Jacksonville Icemen have been amazing partners both on and off the ice," said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. "Not only has this team brought exciting, family-friendly action to the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena and Downtown Jacksonville, but they are also investing in our community with the Icemen Igloo development. I look forward to even greater growth and a brighter future for the team in the years ahead in this new partnership with the New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack that will bring exciting new hockey talent to the First Coast."

The New York Rangers were founded in 1926 and are one of the Original Six teams that competed in the NHL before the 1967 expansion. The team has won four Stanley Cup championships and compete their home games at the storied Madison Square Garden. The Hartford Wolf Pack AHL franchise was initially founded in 1926 as the Providence Reds. After a series of relocations, the franchise moved to Hartford in the 1997. The team won a Calder Cup title during the 1999-2000 season.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

