Adirondack Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh Returns for 2021-22 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh will be returning for the 2021-22 season.

"After a very long offseason, I'm thrilled to be back for my third season as the head coach of the Thunder and sixth season overall," Loh said. "Last winter put in stark relief how much the Thunder and the entire Glens Falls area means to me so I can't wait to get our team back in front of our passionate fans. We are already on our way to having one of our most talented teams ever and I know our fans are going to be excited for the players joining us this fall. I also want to thank the Adirondack Thunder Coalition for their continued support in ensuring the Thunder return to the ice this Fall. October can't come soon enough and I look forward to seeing everyone again at Cool Insuring Arena."

Loh led the Thunder to a 59-54-14-8 record in his first two seasons as bench boss. Prior to his promotion in the Summer of 2018, Loh served as the Associate Head Coach (2017-18) and Assistant Coach (2015-16, 2016-17). A native of Morrisville, Vermont, Loh got his start in professional hockey in the American Hockey League as the Video Coach with the Portland Pirates.

"We are happy to have Alex back behind our bench for another season," Thunder President Jeff Mead said. "Alex knows his way around this league and is a consummate professional. He represents this organization and this community the right way. We are excited to see the team on this ice with him at the helm once again this season."

