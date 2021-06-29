Kelly Cup Finals Continue, Series Tied 1-1

Fort Wayne, IN - After taking game one of the series 7-2, the Komets fell to the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday by a score of 4-2. The best-of-five Kelly Cup Finals is now tied 1-1 with the series shifting to Fort Wayne tomorrow and Friday. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will be at full capacity with all seating available for home games during the final round. Game five, if necessary, will also be played at the Coliseum on Saturday. Tickets for all remaining games are on sale now at the Coliseum ticket office.

Kelly Cup Finals Schedule

Game 1 - Friday, June 25 Fort Wayne 7 South Carolina 2

Game 2 - Sunday, June 27 Fort Wayne 2 South Carolina 4

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 P.M. at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, July 2 at 8:00 P.M. at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 P.M. at Fort Wayne (if necessary)

Series tied 1-1

Playoff notes- The Komets are 4-1 at home during the post-season. Anthony Nellis leads the league in points during the playoffs with 12 (7g 5a). Shawn Szydlowski leads the playoffs with eight assists in seven games. Matt Boudens has amassed 40 penalty minutes this post-season to lead the league. Stephen Harper leads all rookies with 10 points (3g, 7a). Alan Lyszczarczyk has points in five straight post-season games. The Komets have skated short handed 55 times this post-season. The club is 4-0 when leading after two periods. Brandon Hawkins hat trick in game one was the first for a Komet in the playoffs since Matt Syroczynski on May 12, 2010 versus Flint. The Komets are 194-75-20 all-time at the Coliseum during the playoffs.

Komet Playoff Leaders

Points: Nellis, 12

Goals: Nellis, 7

Assists: Szydlowski 8

PP Goals: Vaive, 2

SH Goals: Jenks 2

GW Goals: Lyszczarczyk, Cooper 2

Shots: Hawkins 39

PIM: Boudens 40

+/-: Lyszczarczyk, Cooper, Szydlowski, Murphy, McIvor +5

Equipment Manager and Athletic Trainer of the Year Award - The ECHL announced that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head equipment managers and athletic trainer from all 14 participating teams during the 2020-21 season have been selected as the winners of the ECHL Equipment Manager and Athletic Trainer of the Year awards.

"The entire Komets organization, our fanbase, and all of Fort Wayne who benefited from the sense of normalcy that forging ahead with a season was able to provide owe a debt of gratitude to our equipment manager Skylar Garver, assistant equipment manager Brendan Fitzgerald, athletic trainer Matt Willett, Lutheran Health, FWO, and OPS in addition to all of the fantastic medical and training staffs throughout the ECHL," said Komets General Manager David Franke. "Those outside the locker room will never truly understand all of the sacrifices along with complete dedication to health, discipline, and safety that were necessary to have any kind of season at all for 2020-21 at the ECHL level. So, we are offering our humble thanks and hearty...congratulations to Skylar Garver, Brendan Fitzgerald, and Matt Willett and all of the outstanding Equipment Managers and Athletic Trainers throughout the ECHL. To say they've all gone above and beyond their normal calls of duty might just be the understatement of the pandemic."

