Solar Bears Announce Return of Annual Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Indy Fuel at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.

The Food Festival makes its return to the Solar Bears promotional calendar after a highly successful inaugural event during the 2019-20 season, showcasing a wide array of local restaurant partners and vendors to Solar Bears fans.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Fuel game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.

Solar Bears Season Ticket Members who already have a ticket to the game and wish to attend the Food Festival will receive access to a 72-hour offer to obtain a standalone Food Festival ticket to add to their existing Solar Bears ticket plan. Spots are limited, so be sure to reserve yours today!

The current lineup for the 2021-22 Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival is as follows, along with highlighted sampling items:

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company - Craft Beer

Planet Smoothie - Smoothies

Portillo's - Chocolate Cake

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Jimmy Hula's

Bento

Culver's

Fresh Kitchen

Sonny's BBQ - Mac & Cheese bar and Smoked BBQ Meatballs

Ellie Lou's BBQ

PDQ - Chicken Tenders

Pizza Hut - Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza

Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka - Pink Lemonade Vodka

Pub on I-Drive

Tijuana Flats - Mini Chicken Tinga Tacos

Bolay - Mini Bowl

Harry Buffalo

Crave Grazing - Whipped Herb Goat Cheese Bites on French Baguettes topped with walnuts and drizzled with honey

Sno Mo's Shaved Ice

Neon Beach House

Cholo Dogs - El Borracho Dog

Island Fin Poke - Mini Poke Bowls

Sugar Rush Marshmallows

Zootz - Burgers, Philly Cheesesteaks, Empanadas, Kebabs and more

Melo Cocina - Braised Chicken stuffed in arepas, topped with Garlic Aioli, mayo/ketchup sauce and Colombian cheese; Passionfruit Juice

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream - Ice Cream and Sorbet

Cheese to Share - Cheese Skewers, Tequeños, Avocado Toast and Cheeseboards/Charcuterie Cones

Cryderman's BBQ - Brisket Meat Shots, Billion Dollar Pork Belly Burnt Ends, Strawberry Crack Puddin'

Pei Wei

3 Brick's BBQ

Smack Wings - Wings

Honeysuckle - Grazing Cups

Gators Dockside - Street Corn Dip

Erin McKenna's Bakery

Publix

Go See the City

In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, cornhole, prize raffles and more.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are also hosting a canned food drive to support the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the game; those who do so will be entered into a drawing for four gold seats for a future Solar Bears home game this season.

