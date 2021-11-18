Solar Bears Announce Return of Annual Food Festival
November 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Indy Fuel at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.
The Food Festival makes its return to the Solar Bears promotional calendar after a highly successful inaugural event during the 2019-20 season, showcasing a wide array of local restaurant partners and vendors to Solar Bears fans.
To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Fuel game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.
Purchase a Food Festival Ticket Package now (Includes Food Festival ticket and Solar Bears vs. Fuel ticket)
Solar Bears Season Ticket Members who already have a ticket to the game and wish to attend the Food Festival will receive access to a 72-hour offer to obtain a standalone Food Festival ticket to add to their existing Solar Bears ticket plan. Spots are limited, so be sure to reserve yours today!
The current lineup for the 2021-22 Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival is as follows, along with highlighted sampling items:
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company - Craft Beer
Planet Smoothie - Smoothies
Portillo's - Chocolate Cake
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Jimmy Hula's
Bento
Culver's
Fresh Kitchen
Sonny's BBQ - Mac & Cheese bar and Smoked BBQ Meatballs
Ellie Lou's BBQ
PDQ - Chicken Tenders
Pizza Hut - Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza
Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka - Pink Lemonade Vodka
Pub on I-Drive
Tijuana Flats - Mini Chicken Tinga Tacos
Bolay - Mini Bowl
Harry Buffalo
Crave Grazing - Whipped Herb Goat Cheese Bites on French Baguettes topped with walnuts and drizzled with honey
Sno Mo's Shaved Ice
Neon Beach House
Cholo Dogs - El Borracho Dog
Island Fin Poke - Mini Poke Bowls
Sugar Rush Marshmallows
Zootz - Burgers, Philly Cheesesteaks, Empanadas, Kebabs and more
Melo Cocina - Braised Chicken stuffed in arepas, topped with Garlic Aioli, mayo/ketchup sauce and Colombian cheese; Passionfruit Juice
Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream - Ice Cream and Sorbet
Cheese to Share - Cheese Skewers, Tequeños, Avocado Toast and Cheeseboards/Charcuterie Cones
Cryderman's BBQ - Brisket Meat Shots, Billion Dollar Pork Belly Burnt Ends, Strawberry Crack Puddin'
Pei Wei
3 Brick's BBQ
Smack Wings - Wings
Honeysuckle - Grazing Cups
Gators Dockside - Street Corn Dip
Erin McKenna's Bakery
Publix
Go See the City
In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, cornhole, prize raffles and more.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are also hosting a canned food drive to support the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the game; those who do so will be entered into a drawing for four gold seats for a future Solar Bears home game this season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 18, 2021
- Loads of festivities scheduled for Saturday's game against Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Offense Goes Dormant in Loss to Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Announce Return of Annual Food Festival - Orlando Solar Bears
- Union Alum Sebastian Vidmar Signs with Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- IceHogs Recall Kale Howarth - Indy Fuel
- Mitens Makes 34 Saves in Adirondack's 3-2 Loss to Idaho - Adirondack Thunder
- Comedian Michael Jr. Headlining Faith and Family Night on February 6 - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Win in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Kick-Off Homestand with 3-2 Win over Adirondack - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Drop a Wild One in a Shootout, 6-5 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Announce Return of Annual Food Festival
- Barone Turns in 50-Save Performance in 3-2 Solar Bears Loss
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: November 17, 2021
- Tyler Bird Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
- Zach Émond, Cole Moberg Returned to Solar Bears