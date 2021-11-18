Comedian Michael Jr. Headlining Faith and Family Night on February 6

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that comedian Michael Jr. will be performing a post-game comedy show on Faith and Family Night as the Idaho Steelheads come to town at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, February 6.

Known as one of today's most gifted comedians, Michael Jr. has made appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late, Late Show, Oprah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central, TedX Talks and a keynote for Fortune 500 companies. He also also worked with homeless shelters and prisons to empower his audiences with laughter. To learn more about Michael Jr., visit his website.

Your ticket to the Thunder game gets you into the comedy show afterwards. Anyone interested in purchasing a discounted ticket can click here. Any church groups or faith-based organizations that want to participate in the event with a group rate can contact Drew Hanson at the Thunder office or email him.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night with its first trip to Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Oilers. The Thunder hosts the Oilers the following night at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday night is College Night. College students can show their student IDs at the Thunder office or the INTRUST Bank Arena Box Office for a $10 lower bowl ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

