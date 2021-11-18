Mitens Makes 34 Saves in Adirondack's 3-2 Loss to Idaho

November 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







BOISE, ID - The Adirondack Thunder dropped the first game of this week's three-game series on Wednesday night to the Idaho Steelheads by a final score of 3-2. Robbie Payne and Tyler Irvine each scored and Mareks Mitens stopped 34 of 37 shots as Adirondack fell to 4-5-1-0 on the season.

It took Adirondack just 18 seconds to find the first goal of the night after Robbie Payne banked the puck off of Idaho netminder Jake Kupsky from behind the net. The goal was Payne's third of the season and the lone assist was awarded to Patrick Grasso.

Idaho came back later in the first period on an odd-man rush to even the game at 1-1.

The Steelheads tacked on two more goals over the course of the next two periods, including one on the power play to gain a 3-1 lead.

Adirondack pulled within one with less than five minutes to go after Tyler Irvine's shot deflected off of a Steelhead defenseman and ended up in the back of the net.

The Thunder finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Adirondack was outshot 37-20.

View the game's full boxscore HERE.

Adirondack continues their series in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:10pm eastern time.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.