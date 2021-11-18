Americans Win in a Shootout

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), ended their four-game losing streak with a 6-5 shootout win over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night.

Chad Costello scored the game winner in the extra session, Costello went five-hole to beat Colton Kehler. He was the only scorer in the shootout.

Antoine Bibeau picked up his second win in as many starts for the Americans. He stopped 40 shots to get the win.

The Americans scored two goals on the power play on Wednesday night. Jackson Leppard and Jared Bethune both scored with the man advantage. Allen was 2-for-7 on the power play.

Spencer Asuchak scored his third of the year in the third period. Asuchak extended his point streak to five games with his goal.

"We kept fighting back," said Americans Co Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Antoine (Bibeau) made some huge saves for us. Especially in the third period and overtime. I'm so happy we could help get him the win. He earned it."

D-Jay Jerome moved into a tie with Spencer Asuchak for the team lead in scoring with a goal and two assists. It was the second three-point game of his young pro career.

Nolen Kneen who missed a lengthy part of last season with an upper body injury, made his return to the Allen lineup on Wednesday and scored his first goal of the season.

The second game of the three-game series is on Friday night with an 8:05 pm puck drop.

