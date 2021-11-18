Union Alum Sebastian Vidmar Signs with Thunder

November 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed forward Sebastian Vidmar to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Vidmar joins the Thunder following a season overseas in his home country of Sweden. The 27-year-old skated in five games with Trelleborgs IF (5 goals, 4 assists) and 26 games with Vimmerby HC (9 goals, 9 assists).

From 2015 until 2019, Vidmar attended Union College located in nearby Schenectady, New York. The 6-foot-3. 203-pound winger notched 103 points (40 goals, 63 assists) in 137 games played. While at Union, Vidmar was teammates with current Thunder goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos for two seasons.

Before his time at Union College, Vidmar found success in the North American Hockey League with the Lone Star Brahmas. In 100 games, Vidmar netted 40 goals and added 61 assists. Vidmar also saw a stint in the United States Hockey League with the Youngstown Phantoms and the Chicago Steel.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS FOUR PACK! Get four tickets to the game on 11/27, four teddy bears, and two Sky Zone jump passes for only $69! Click HERE or visit the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena to get yours today! Teddy Bear Toss Night is presented by Aviation Mall. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.