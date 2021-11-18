Loads of festivities scheduled for Saturday's game against Newfoundland

November 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, will hold a charity cornhole tournament Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Santander Arena with Keystone State Cornhole. The tournament benefits Laney's Legacy of Hope and the One Wish Foundation, with all proceeds from the tournament going directly to those organizations.

The tournament is run with help from Rally for Ryder, a movement that revolves around five-year-old Ryder Knechtle. Ryder was diagnosed in 2020 with a terminal form of brain cancer and has spent the last year-and-a-half in high spirits while battling his diagnosis.

The Royals and local companies and government entities have a lofty list of emotionally charged surprises in store for Ryder when he attends the Royals game against the Newfoundland Growlers that night at 7:00 p.m.

The cornhole tournament will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the arena and last until at least 3:00 p.m. with over 10 of the top-rated cornhole players in the world participating. The championship game for the tournament will take place following the conclusion of the Royals game on the ice. Fans are welcome to come into the arena anytime from 10:00 a.m. on to watch the tournament in the concourse and are encouraged to watch the championship after the hockey game. To watch the tournament, fans must show a purchased ticket for the ECHL game that night.

In addition, the Royals will be participating in the Reading Holiday Parade with Slapshot, Ice Angels, and fans from the Royals Booster Club and beyond in the morning. Participants will be handing out ticket deals with candy to the watchers on Penn St.

Lastly, the Alvernia University Women's Ice Hockey team will be taking on Neuman University at Santander Arena at 2:00 p.m. Fans are welcome to enter the arena to watch the game but, similarly to the cornhole tournament, they will need to have a ticket purchased for the Royals game that night for entry.

The Royals will be wearing their second specialty jersey of the season and will play on ice that has been painted with the names of fans' loved ones who have been affected by cancer. There will also be free souvenir cup refills all night.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland - Happy Hour Friday! Get half-off all domestic beers from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland - Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Paint the ice for Hockey Fights Cancer, get free souvenir cup refills and watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey.

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - $1 Day! Get $1 popcorn, $1 nachos and $1 hot dogs. Celebrate Healthcare Workers with our Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.