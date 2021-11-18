IceHogs Recall Kale Howarth

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Thursday that they have recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Fuel.

Howarth, 24, joined the Fuel on November 8 from the IceHogs. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward skated in five games for the Fuel and earned two goals and two assists. A native of Red Deer, Alberta signed with the IceHogs after playing three seasons at the University of Connecticut. Through four years with the Huskies, Howarth tallied 16 goals and 18 assists in 79 games.

