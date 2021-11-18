ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
November 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspension.
Trois-Rivières' Montminy fined, suspended
Trois-Rivières' Cedric Montminy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #132, Worcester at Trois-Rivières, on Nov. 17.
Montminy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging under Rule #42.5 at 9:08 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Montminy will miss Trois-Rivières' game at Worcester on Nov. 19.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Maine's Santos fined
Maine's Matthew Santos has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #129, Maine at Jacksonville, on Nov. 17.
Santos is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized spearing infraction at 19:32 of the second period.
