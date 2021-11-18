ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

November 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspension.

Trois-Rivières' Montminy fined, suspended

Trois-Rivières' Cedric Montminy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #132, Worcester at Trois-Rivières, on Nov. 17.

Montminy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging under Rule #42.5 at 9:08 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Montminy will miss Trois-Rivières' game at Worcester on Nov. 19.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Maine's Santos fined

Maine's Matthew Santos has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #129, Maine at Jacksonville, on Nov. 17.

Santos is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized spearing infraction at 19:32 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.