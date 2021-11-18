Offense Goes Dormant in Loss to Norfolk

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (5-4-0-0) couldn't get anything going offensively on Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope Arena, being shutout for the first time this season by the Norfolk Admirals (7-4-0-0). Beck Warm picked up his first career ECHL shutout, turning back 23 shots in the win.

Former Stingrays came back to bite South Carolina again as Darien Craighead netted the game-winning goal only 1:41 into the second period assisted by Ryan Cook. Craighead picked up two more assists on the evening on back-to-back Alex Tonge tallies in the third period, including an empty net goal to ice the game.

Hunter Shepard (2-1-0-0) stonewalled 31 of 33 shots while taking his first loss of the season. Warm improved to 5-1 on the year in six appearances for the Admirals.

