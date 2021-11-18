ECHL Transactions - November 18
November 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 18, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Idaho:
Cooper Jones, D from Jacksonville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F added to active roster (immigration approved)
Cincinnati:
Add Kyle Thacker, D signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marcus Ortiz, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Delete Tyler Busch, F loaned to Henderson
Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Henderson
Greenville:
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario
Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F returned to Greenville (trade voided)
Kalamazoo:
Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Gaudet, F recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Victor Berglund, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Delete Cole Kehler, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Billy Exell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Worcester:
Delete Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 18, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 18 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Loads of festivities scheduled for Saturday's game against Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Offense Goes Dormant in Loss to Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Announce Return of Annual Food Festival - Orlando Solar Bears
- Union Alum Sebastian Vidmar Signs with Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- IceHogs Recall Kale Howarth - Indy Fuel
- Mitens Makes 34 Saves in Adirondack's 3-2 Loss to Idaho - Adirondack Thunder
- Comedian Michael Jr. Headlining Faith and Family Night on February 6 - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Win in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Kick-Off Homestand with 3-2 Win over Adirondack - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Drop a Wild One in a Shootout, 6-5 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.