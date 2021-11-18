ECHL Transactions - November 18

November 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 18, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Idaho:

Cooper Jones, D from Jacksonville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F added to active roster (immigration approved)

Cincinnati:

Add Kyle Thacker, D signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marcus Ortiz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Delete Tyler Busch, F loaned to Henderson

Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Henderson

Greenville:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F returned to Greenville (trade voided)

Kalamazoo:

Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Gaudet, F recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Victor Berglund, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Delete Cole Kehler, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Billy Exell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Worcester:

Delete Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G released as EBUG

