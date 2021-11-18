Steelheads Kick-Off Homestand with 3-2 Win over Adirondack

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (7-5-0) netted goals in each period and held firm in a 3-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder (4-5-1) on Wednesday night from Idaho Central Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Thunder struck first just 18 seconds in for the early advantage before the Steelheads warmed up offensively and took control. On an odd-man rush, forward Chase Zieky (13:34 1st) capitalized on a rebound to level the scoring, 1-1. The Steelheads earned their first power play late in the middle frame and took that chance to strike as forward Colby McAuley (PP, 18:13 2nd) put back a rebound from the slot through traffic to take the 2-1 lead. Forward A.J. White (7:45 3rd) also added one in the final frame thanks to persistence for the two-goal advantage before fighting began in two different instances. The Thunder found one to come within one, but the Steelheads held on for the win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Colby McAuley (power play goal, fight)

2. IDH - A.J. White (game-winning goal)

3. ADK - Robbie Payne (opening goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colby McAuley - first power play goal, fight

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky wins back-to-back starts for the first time with the Steelheads thanks to his 18-save effort. In his Steelheads tenure, Kupsky owns a 3-1-0 record with a 1.48 GAA and .938 save pct.

- Colby McAuley: McAuley scored his first goal on the power play this season to initially put the Steelheads ahead. McAuley is five points from reaching 100 in his ECHL career now through 149 games.

- A.J. White: White's game-winning goal was his first since October 23 following four goals in two games to start the year. He is now on a three-game point streak and up to nine points on the year.

- Chase Zieky: After scoring his first professional goal on Saturday, Zieky tallied his second-straight game with a goal. He had 15 goals in his final two collegiate seasons.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads special teams have maximized their opportunities and used discipline to create a large amount of opportunities. The Steelheads have the second-most power plays (49) and the second-fewest penalty kills (26) in the ECHL, and their plus-23 differential is best in the league with the closest team sitting at a plus-14 differential (Greenville). The Steelheads now have 11 power play goals on the year, which is also second in the ECHL.

ATTENDANCE: 4,240

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

