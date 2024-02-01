Solar Bears Announce Multiple Transactions

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the following transactions on February 1.

St. Louis Blues have reassigned forward Tanner Dickinson to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Syracuse Crunch of the AHL have loaned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Orlando Solar Bears.

St. Louis Blues have reassigned defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Dickinson, 21, has 22 points (7g-15a) in 34 games this season for the Solar Bears. The Perrysburg, Ohio native appeared in two games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, scoring one goal. Dickinson has appeared in five AHL games over his pro career, with Springfield and Utica.

Prior to his professional career, Dickinson scored 87 points (27g-60a) in 99 career OHL games with the Soo Greyhounds. He also appeared in eight United States Hockey League games with Green Bay prior to his OHL tenure.

Dickinson was selected by the Blues in the fourth round, 119th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 15 ECHL games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goal and three assists. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound rearguard has also played in 11 AHL games for the Syracuse Crunch, tallying one assist this season.

During the 2022-23 season, Massicotte appeared in 57 games for the Allen Americans, scoring 19 points (6g-13a) The Shawinigan, Quebec native also appeared in four AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Prior to his professional career, Massicotte played 220 games in the QMJHL, scoring 70 points (16g-54a). During the 2021-22 season, Massicotte won the QMJHL Championship and appeared in the CHL Memorial Cup for the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Gaudet, 20, appeared in four AHL games during his first reassignment to Springfield, earning a +1 rating. This season with the Solar Bears, Gaudet has recorded 13 points (3g-10a) in 31 games.

Prior to his professional career, the St. Ignace, New Brunswick native was a veteran of the QMJHL playing 169 games over four seasons, scoring 107 points (29g-78a) from the blueline.

Gaudet was selected by the Blues in the fifth round, 152nd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

