Forward Reece Newkirk Assigned to Worcester

February 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Reece Newkirk has been reassigned from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League to the Worcester Railers.

Newkirk, 22, returns to Worcester for his second stint with the Railers this season. Newkirk was previously with Worcester from December 14th to December 18th, recording an assist in two games played. The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native has played in 41 career AHL games, totaling ten points (2-8-10). Newkirk has played in twelve games for Bridgeport so far during the 2023-24 season, totaling three points (1-2-3). In 88 career ECHL games, the 6'0", 179 lb forward has scored 65 points (29-36-65).

