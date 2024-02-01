Grizzlies Sign Jeremiah Addison

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Jeremiah Addison. In a separate roster move forward Alex Beaucage was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Addison started the 2023-2024 season by playing in Germany3 with EV Duisburg, where he scored 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 10 games. He was selected in the 7th round (207th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 10 AHL games, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. He was the captain of the OHL's Windsor Spitfires in the 2016-17 season, where he scored 43 points (24 goals, 19 assists) in 51 games. He played for St. Francis Xavier University from 2018-2021 and Ryerson University in 2022. Last season he played with 2 different clubs in Slovakia. Addison will wear number 54 for Utah.

Beaucage returns to Colorado after appearing in 4 games with the Grizzlies, where he scored 1 goal and 3 assists. Beaucage had 20 shots on goal for Utah.

The Grizzlies road trip continues in Tulsa as they face the Oilers on February 2-3 at 6:05 pm and February 4 at 3:05 pm.

