Jandric Recalled to AHL Laval

February 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will be left without the services of defenceman Chris Jandric, who has been recalled by the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

This marks the Prince George, British Columbia native's return to the AHL, having played seven games with the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Rochester Americans earlier this season.

Jandric was acquired via trade by the Lions on January 11, and has three points in six games with Trois-Rivières. He has also played 12 games with the (Buffalo Sabres ECHL affilate) Jacksonville Icemen this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.