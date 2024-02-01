Jandric Recalled to AHL Laval
February 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will be left without the services of defenceman Chris Jandric, who has been recalled by the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
This marks the Prince George, British Columbia native's return to the AHL, having played seven games with the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Rochester Americans earlier this season.
Jandric was acquired via trade by the Lions on January 11, and has three points in six games with Trois-Rivières. He has also played 12 games with the (Buffalo Sabres ECHL affilate) Jacksonville Icemen this season.
