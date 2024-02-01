Ty Pelton-Byce Scores 58 Seconds into Overtime in 3-2 Win

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (27-13-1-1, 56pts) defeated the Allen Americans (18-21-1-1, 38pts) by a final score of 3-2 as Ty Pelton-Byce scored 58 seconds into overtime in front of a sellout crowd of 5,293 at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the 21st sellout of the season in the 22nd home game including the 19thconsecutive. Idaho and Allen are back at it at 7:10 p.m. Friday night.

Wade Murphy (22nd) gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first period as Patrick Kudla from the high slot fed Murphy in the left circle where he sent a one-timer into the back of the net as Ty Pelton-Byce picked up the secondary assist. Just one minute later Easton Brodzinski would tie the game directing the puck home on the back side of the crease off a feed from Ryan Gagnon at the left point. The score read 1-1 through the first 20 minutes of play with Idaho outshooting Allen 17-9.

Allen led 2-1 after 40 minutes receiving a goal from Hank Crone with 15 seconds left on a four-on-two rush as Eric Williams in the high slot fed Crone in the right circle for a one-timer. Shots were 17-11 Allen in the middle frame.

Ben Zloty (5th) tied the game at 2-2 at 7:54 of the third period. Mark Rassell circled the zone and from the high slot threw the puck towards the net. The initial shot went off the backside of Ty Pelton-Byce and then hopped out to the stick of Zloty in the right circle where he smashed it into the net. Shots were 8-7 Steelheads in the third period with the score tied up at 2-2.

58 seconds into overtime Ty Pelton-Byce (10th) found the back of the net with a wrist shot in the high slot with assists going to Patrick Kudla and Wade Murphy.

Bryan Thomson made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win while Marco Constantini turned aside 35 of the 38 shots he faced in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (1-2-3, +3, 4 shots)

2) Wade Murphy (1-1-2, +2, 6 shots)

3) Bryan Thomson (31 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-3 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-2.

- Idhao outshot Allen 38-33.

- Idaho is 33-19-5 all-time vs. Allen and 22-7-3 in Boise.

- Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), Sam Sternschein (IR), David Tendeck (IR), Cooper Jones (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Patrick Kudla (0-2-2), Wade Murphy (1-1-2), and Ty Pelton-Byce (1-2-3) all finished with multi-point games.

- Wade Murphy increased his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist and led all Steelheads skaters with six shots on net.

- Mark Rassell tallied an assist in his first game back with Idaho since Jan. 3.

- Ben Zloty has goals in back-to-back games and points in three straight.

