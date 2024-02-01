ECHL Transactions - February 1

February 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 1, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

David Thomson, F

Worcester:

Brian Bowen, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Savannah:

Nick Parody, D from Rapid City

Adirondack:

Jack Jeffers, F from Cincinnati

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Cameron Cook, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica

Add Jack Jeffers, F added to active roster (claimed from Cincinnati)

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Grasso, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Cincinnati:

Add Mike Ferraro, F added to active roster (claimed from Savannah)

Delete Mike Ferraro, F placed on reserve

Add Brandon Schultz, F added to active roster (traded from Indy) [1/31]

Greenville:

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Kansas City:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Jackson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F traded to Florida

Orlando:

Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse

Add Tanner Dickinson, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Matthew Bazarin, F placed on reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24)

Delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Add Jeremiah Addison, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Cole Ceci, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve

