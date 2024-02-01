ECHL Transactions - February 1
February 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 1, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
David Thomson, F
Worcester:
Brian Bowen, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Savannah:
Nick Parody, D from Rapid City
Adirondack:
Jack Jeffers, F from Cincinnati
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Cameron Cook, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica
Add Jack Jeffers, F added to active roster (claimed from Cincinnati)
Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Grasso, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Cincinnati:
Add Mike Ferraro, F added to active roster (claimed from Savannah)
Delete Mike Ferraro, F placed on reserve
Add Brandon Schultz, F added to active roster (traded from Indy) [1/31]
Greenville:
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Kansas City:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Jackson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F traded to Florida
Orlando:
Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse
Add Tanner Dickinson, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Matthew Bazarin, F placed on reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24)
Delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Add Jeremiah Addison, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Cole Ceci, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve
