Nate Knoepke Named ECHL's Plus Performer of the Month for January 2024

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks defenseman Nate Knoepke has been named the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for January. Knoepke led the ECHL with a +14 rating in the first month of 2024.

The 24-year-old Burnsville, Minn., native's month was highlighted by having an even or better rating in eight of his nine games played.

In 36 games with the Mavericks this season, Knoepke has four goals and six assists for 10 points. Knoepke and the Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, February 3 against Wichita at 6 PM.

At 30-8-2, the Mavericks are the top team in the ECHL and having one of the best seasons in franchise history.

