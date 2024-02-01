Thunder Sign Forward Cam Cook

Forward Cam Cook with the Fayetteville Marksmen

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Cam Cook to a standard player contract.

Cook, 26, has 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 30 games this season for the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. Last season, the Halifax, Nova Scotia native played in 16 games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions and two with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

In 107 SPHL games with Fayetteville and Evansville, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward has 41 goals and 63 assists for 104 points. Cook also has three assists in 18 ECHL games with Trois-Rivieres and Savannah.

