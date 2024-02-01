Series Preview: February 2-4 vs. Indy

Newfoundland Growlers







The Newfoundland Growlers return to the rock after a seven-game road trip as they welcome the Indy Fuel to town for the first time ever with their three-game series starting on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland faced some adversity on their all-North Division trip but thanks to a couple resilient wins they remain third in the division and in the playoff picture for the time being with a record of 18-18-7-0 record.

Some individual standout performances highlighted the trip, most notably a five-point night (2G, 3A) from Jackson Berezowski and a Tate Singleton hat-trick in a 7-4 win over the Norfolk Admirals back on January 24.

Indy, much like Newfoundland, are in a dog fight in their own division for a playoff spot as they sit in 4th in the Central with a 20-16-4-0 record.

Despite losing their last two, the Fuel prove a tough test for the Growlers with wins over the Central leading Toledo Walleye on their CV this calendar year.

It's the first ever meetings between these two teams but the lack of prior history shouldn't lead to a dull occasion with plenty to play for on both sides.

Puck drops is set for 7:00pm on Friday and Saturday night while Sunday gets underway at 4:00pm. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Grant Cruikshank (F): Back from a stint with the Toronto Marlies, Cruikshank gives the Growlers a huge offensive boost ahead of this pivotal series on home ice.

IND - Cameron Hillis (F): The leading scorer for the fuel by some measure, Hillis has 40 points (9G, 31A) in 40 games played.

