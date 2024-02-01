Railers Sign Goaltender Cole Ceci to ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that goaltender Cole Ceci has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Ceci, 25, signs with the Railers from the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League. This is Ceci's first season as a professional. In 18 games with the Thunderbolts, the Ottawa, ON, native is fifth in the SPHL with a 2.48 goals against average, and third with a .923 save percentage along with a 12-5-1 record. This is Ceci's second stint in the ECHL this season. In two games with the Atlanta Gladiators, the 6'3", 179lb goalie has a 4.01 goals against average, .906 save percentage, and a 1-1-0 record. Cole is the younger brother of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci.

Prior to playing professional hockey, Ceci spent four years in USports at York University. In 39 games with the Lions, he had a 3.57 goals against average and a .892 save percentage to go with a 15-23-1 record. Across three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Oshawa Generals, Erie Otters, Hamilton Bulldogs, and Guelph Storm, he had a 4.08 goals against average, .882 save percentage, and a 17-33-4 record in 63 games.

