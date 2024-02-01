Kansas City's Knoepke Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
February 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' defenseman Nate Knoepke is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.
Knoepke was even or better in eight of his nine games in January, including a +5 on Jan. 31 against Utah, +4 on Jan. 13 at Idaho and +3 on Jan. 10 at Idaho.
A native of Burnsville, Minnesota, Knoepke has a +11 rating to go along with 10 points (4g-6a) in 36 games with the Mavericks this season.
The 24-year-old has recorded 20 points (7g-13a) in 94 career ECHL games with Kansas City while also skating in four American Hockey League games with Rochester.
Prior to turning pro, Knoepke totaled 28 points (7g-21a) in 136 career collegiate games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Minnesota and 26 points (2g-24a) in 98 career games with the U.S. National Team and Sioux City of the United States Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Nate Knoepke with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mavericks' home game.
Runners-Up: Ryan Smith, Adirondack and David Drake, Wheeling (+12)
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Nolan Orzeck (+9); Atlanta - Michael Marchesan (+4); Cincinnati - Lincoln Griffin (+3); Florida - Oliver Chau (+11); Fort Wayne - Ethan De Jong, Noah Ganske and Ture Linden (+5); Greenville - Joe Leahy (+6); Idaho - Lincoln Erne (+11); Indy - Cameron Hillis (+6); Iowa - Jake Durflinger (+3); Jacksonville - Ivan Chukarov (+11); Kalamazoo - Erik Bradford, Michael Joyaux and Chad Nychuk (+5); Maine - Wyllum Deveaux and Ethan Ritchie (+7); Newfoundland - Grant Cruikshank (+4); Norfolk - Andrew McLean (+8); Orlando - Mitchell Hoelscher (+4); Rapid City - Mark Duarte (+6); Reading - Shane Sellar (+7); Savannah - Keltie Jeri-Leon and Brendan Soucie (+2); South Carolina - Michael Kim (+6); Toledo - Orrin Centazzo (+4); Trois-Rivières - Markuss Komuls (+7); Tulsa - Jarod Hilderman (+11); Utah - Tyler Penner and Bryan Yoon (+7); Wichita - Shane Kuzmeski (+4) and Worcester - Blade Jenkins and Anthony Repaci (+4).
