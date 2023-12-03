Sluggish Effort Costs Gulls at Chicago

December 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Chicago Wolves 5-3 Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena. The Gulls' record now sits at 4-11-4-0.

Chase De Leo scored his second goal of the season at 5:14 in the second period. De Leo has 2-3=5 points in his first four games of the season.

Nathan Gaucher netted his second goal in as many games and fourth overall this season. It establishes the first point and goal streak in his AHL career (2-0=2).

Glenn Gawdin scored his fourth goal of the season at 7:32 in the third.

Judd Caulfield earned his second assist in as many games, marking his first professional point and assist streak (0-2=2).

Jacob Perreault picked up the primary assist on De Leo's goal, extending his point and assist streak to three games (1-3=4). He has earned 2-5=7 points over his last six games.

Trevor Carrick tallied an assist, his team-leading 13th of the season. He now ranks tied for third among AHL defensemen in assists.

Brayden Tracey recorded an assist for the second straight game, his first point and assist streak of the season (1-2=3).

Colton White also earned an assist, his fifth of the campaign.

Calle Clang stopped 21-of-26 shots in the contest.

Drew Helleson skated in his 100th career AHL game.

The San Diego Gulls continue their five-game road trip with their first matchup of the season against the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday, Dec. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (5 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Nathan Gaucher

On the difference between Saturday's game and today:

I think from the start we didn't impose our game. We weren't really ready to play. We played more the style that they wanted to play. So, we need to sustain our game for 60 minutes and we didn't get it.

On staying in games:

It's just the energy you get in the group. We got the captain coming back. We got some more voice in the locker room. And we always want to fight back, that's for sure, even if we don't start good. But we didn't end up getting the results we wanted tonight.

On scoring goals near the crease:

It's a great play by Trace (Gulls left wing Brayden Tracey) and (Gulls right wing) Judd (Caulfield). I was just there to put it in the back of the net, but that's where I like to be.

On his line's growing chemistry:

I think you get three different players. Me and Judd, we can forecheck a bit more, hit, and Tracey that is really skilled. So, we can finish plays, we can play with each other. We talk a lot, so that helps.

On continuing the team's five-game road trip:

Get on the bus, get to Milwaukee, get a day off, get right back to practice. We need a great practice in Milwaukee, then we're going to be ready to face them on Tuesday.

On if Monday's day off will help with recovery:

Yeah, sure. You get two games in a row; you want to dial it back a little. Be ready for practice. We got one day off, so just take care of your body and be ready for Tuesday's game.

Assistant Coach Jason Clarke

On the difference between Saturday's game and today:

I thought we managed the puck a lot better. Last night, we won the game in between the two blue lines. We were able to get pucks in behind Chicago's defense and score and be able to really establish a forecheck, but today we just didn't seem to have the same type of discipline with the puck and getting the puck in behind. So, it kind of transitioned, you know, kind of fueled their transition and that was a big difference in the game.

On today's loss to Chicago:

I mean, anytime that you're at home, and Chicago was at home last night and you get beat in the way we beat them, there's a lot of pride in a lot of hockey players, no matter what team it is. They came back and they had an honest real hard first period. I liked that we bounced back in the second, but third period was a tough one for us. We still weren't very consistent with how we manage the puck. So, if you're going to win in this league and you're going to win on a consistent basis, you got to be able to be disciplined in between the two blues and really manage that.

On the team's character:

Oh, we got a good character bunch here. I mean, there's lots of guys that take a lot of pride in their pride in their work ethic and pride their job and it was good to see, but we need to have that on more of a consistent basis, not when the chips are down. I mean, we need to have that character and that preparation and that attention to detail for 60 minutes, not for 40. So that's just one of the things that's growing pains with the young hockey club. I think that in the last six or seven games, there's been a trend in the analytics and we're growing together as a group and we are getting better. So that's a positive note for us as a staff and as a team.

On continuing the team's five-game road trip:

I think that anytime you're on the road, you kind of get away and kind of bond. It's a 10-day road trip and we're day three into it. And you know, we got a split out of our first weekend, so it's not it's not a wasted weekend. We just got to learn from our mistakes from the weekend and work on those things on Tuesday and hopefully bring in more of a consistent effort on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.