Jankowski Recalled by Predators
December 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee.
Jankowski leads the Admirals in assists (11) and is second in points (14) in 17 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has recorded five points (1g-4a) in his last four games and notched his first three-point outing of 2023-24 on Nov. 8 vs. Toronto (3a). His three power-play points (3a) are tied for the most among Milwaukee skaters.
The Admirals are back in action when they play host to the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2023
- Jankowski Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Drop 7-6 Decision to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Shock Monsters in Comeback Victory, 7-6 - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall Forward Anton Blidh from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Game Two of Road Trip on Dockett for Hogs in Winnipeg - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Jankowski Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Earn Win Over Griffins
- Admirals Lose in Grand Rapids
- Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Gurianov Heroics Lead to Ads' Win