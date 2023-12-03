Jankowski Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee.

Jankowski leads the Admirals in assists (11) and is second in points (14) in 17 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has recorded five points (1g-4a) in his last four games and notched his first three-point outing of 2023-24 on Nov. 8 vs. Toronto (3a). His three power-play points (3a) are tied for the most among Milwaukee skaters.

The Admirals are back in action when they play host to the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

