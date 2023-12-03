Game Notes - CGY at HEN

The Wranglers battle the Henderson Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday in their second meeting of the season.

Calgary (14-4-1) picked up a 2-1 win against Henderson (10-7-1) on Friday night after a stellar 32-save performance from Dustin Wolf.

Puck drop: 6pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Dec 8, 2023 7:00pm vs Manitoba Scotiabank Saddledome

Dec 10, 2023 1:00pm vs Manitoba Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers skate into Sunday's contest sitting first in the Pacific Division with 29 points, while the Silver Knights sit fifth in the division with 23 points.

Henderson is (3-4-1-20 in their last 10 games and Calgary is (7-3-0.)

Both teams met for the first time this season on Friday, where the Wranglers edged out a 2-1 win.

The Wranglers penalty-kill was busy, killing off 6-of-7 shorthanded attempts in the game.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones

Ben Jones will face his former team again on Sunday, after spending two seasons with the Silver Knights from 2020-2022.

Jones notched seven points (1g,6a) in eight games against Henderson last season, including a four-point night (1g,3a).

He's currently tied for the Wranglers scoring lead this season with 16 points (6g,10a) in 19 games.

ONE TIMERS:

(D) Jarrod Gourley was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL)

Matt Coronato is tied for the team lead in scoring with 16 points (7g,9a) in 13 games.

Dustin Wolf (9-3-0) is tied for second in the AHL for goalie wins with nine.

Yan Kuznetsov skated in his 100th career AHL game on Friday against Henderson

Dryden Hunt is one assist shy of 100 in his AHL career.

