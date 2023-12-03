Silver Knights Lose Second Game of Series to Wranglers, 7-4

The Henderson Silver Knights --fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 7-4, at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday evening. The game started off with a ceremonial puck drop featuring the Stanley Cup.

Calgary got on the board first less than four minutes into the game with a goal from Dryden Hunt. The Wranglers extended their lead with a breakaway goal halfway through the period.

The Silver Knights got their first goal of the game just after their power play expired. Jake Bischoff skated into the zone before dropping the puck off to Jakub Brabenec. Brabenec then passed the puck over to Tyler Benson between the circles and he fired it into the net with under two minutes left in the period. At the end of the first period, Henderson was down 2-1.

Henderson tied the game up early in the second period with a goal from Adam Cracknell. Daniil Chayka passed the puck from behind the Silver Knights net to Jakub Demek who dropped it off for Cracknell. Cracknell took the puck all the way into the zone before centering the puck which found its way into the net after deflecting off of a defender's skate.

Calgary broke the tie with a goal from Emilio Pettersen halfway through the period. The Wranglers increased their lead to two with another goal just 20 seconds later.

The Wranglers found the back of the net for the third time in the second period with less than two minutes left. The score remained 5-2 heading into the second intermission.

Calgary scored less than five minutes into the third and final period. The Wranglers got their second of the period on the power play.

The Silver Knights score just a few minutes later on the 5 on 3 power play. Grigori Denisenko took a slap shot from the blue line that found the back of the net. He was assisted by Brendan Brisson and Christoffer Sedoff.

Henderson found the back of the net once more with a goal from Bischoff assisted by Sedoff.

The Silver Knights will look to bounce back in Ontario, California on Wednesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. PT to start their five-game road trip.

