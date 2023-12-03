Mark Pysyk Assigned to Wranglers

December 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The NHL Flames have assigned defenceman Mark Pysyk to the Calgary Wranglers.

It was announced on Dec.2 the signing of defenceman Pysyk to a one-year two-way contract.

"Mark is a right shot defenceman who provides depth on the blueline for ourorganization," said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. "He is a versatile player with significant NHL experience."

Pysyk, a native of Sherwood Park, AB, has skated in eight games for the Wilks-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League this season. The 6'1" rearguard played 68 games with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2021-22 campaign and has accumulated 521 total games in his NHL career with Buffalo, Florida, and Dallas. Pysyk was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Sabres.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

BORN: Sherwood Park, AB DATE: January 11, 1992

HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 198 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.