Mark Pysyk Assigned to Wranglers
December 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The NHL Flames have assigned defenceman Mark Pysyk to the Calgary Wranglers.
It was announced on Dec.2 the signing of defenceman Pysyk to a one-year two-way contract.
"Mark is a right shot defenceman who provides depth on the blueline for ourorganization," said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. "He is a versatile player with significant NHL experience."
Pysyk, a native of Sherwood Park, AB, has skated in eight games for the Wilks-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League this season. The 6'1" rearguard played 68 games with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2021-22 campaign and has accumulated 521 total games in his NHL career with Buffalo, Florida, and Dallas. Pysyk was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Sabres.
TERM: One-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
BORN: Sherwood Park, AB DATE: January 11, 1992
HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 198 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
