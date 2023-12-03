Morning Skate Report: December 3, 2023

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will look to split their series against the Calgary Wranglers after a 2-1 loss on Friday night. Mason Morelli scored the lone Silver Knights goal, a power-play tally in the third. He was assisted by Grigori Denisenko, who leads the Knights in points, and Jonas Rondbjerg. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

GREASY GOALS

Dustin Wolf is expected to make his second start of the series against the Silver Knights after a frustrating game on Sunday. He held the Silver Knights to just one goal on 33 shots, so increasing offensive output is top of mind for Henderson.

"[Wolf] is a really good goalie, he played really well tonight," said defenseman Brandon Hickey after Friday's game. "He swallowed some pucks when we were looking for rebounds...so we just have to get to those dirty areas and get a greasy goal."

Morelli, who found his way past Wolf with a sharp-angled shot on the power play, agreed.

"You have to give them credit, they're a good team...we just have to bury our chances, we have to be a little harder with the puck and make those plays," he said. "It was a good fought game, and we'll regroup and be ready to go on Sunday."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Clark Bishop put the Wranglers on the board on Friday's game, scoring his fifth of the season. He stands sixth on the Wranglers in points and fourth in goals, scoring 10 points (5G, 5A) in 19 games this season. Bishop is currently in his second season with the Wranglers, notching 23 points (11G, 12A) in 64 games last season, as well as three points (2G, 1A) in nine Calder Cup playoff games.

Defenseman Brady Lyle scored the game-winning goal in the first contest against Calgary. He stands eighth on the Wranglers in points with nine (4G, 5A) and first among defensemen. He joined Calgary this season after a year with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Lyle scored 31 points (7G, 24A) in 51 games.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is expected to once again get the start for Calgary. Wolf has averaged 2.37 goals against with a .916 save percentage. In Wolf's start against the Silver Knights on Friday, he stopped 32 of 33 shots against for a .969 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Defenseman Lukas Cormier is day-to-day

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

