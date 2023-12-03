Game Two of Road Trip on Dockett for Hogs in Winnipeg

December 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba-A three-game road trip continues north of the border today when the Rockford IceHogs meet the Manitoba Moose for the second game of the weekend between the two clubs. Rockford has won three of the previous four meetings against Manitoba, but the Moose pulled out a 4-2 win over the Hogs when the sides last met on Friday at Canada Life Centre.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 9-6-2-0, 20 points (3rd, Central Division)

Manitoba: 8-9-0-0, 14 points (6th, Central Division)

Last Time Out vs. Moose

Rockford fell to Manitoba 4-2 on Friday despite goals from Ethan Del Mastro and Ryder Rolston. Del Mastro's goal came less than two minutes into the game on a 5-on-3, and Rolston's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the second frame. The defeat was the first time this season that Rockford lost a game in regulation in which it scored first. Goaltender Drew Commesso came away with 33 saves on 36 shots in the loss.

Crevier Called Up

Yesterday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that defenseman Louis Crevier was recalled for a chance to make his NHL debut. Crevier, 22, was taken by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and had posted five assists in 16 games with Rockford this season. The Blackhawks also announced that defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips were assigned to Rockford. Kaiser, 21, had four assists in 21 games with Chicago this season. Phillips, 22, registered three points in nine NHL games with the Hawks this season and has now seen NHL action in each of his last three campaigns.

Injury Report

The IceHogs have fallen victim to a rash of injuries throughout the roster. Yesterday, the team announced that defenseman Filip Roos would miss 1-2 weeks with a groin injury and that forward Logan Nijhoff is day-to-day with a glute injury. The team also announced earlier in the week that forward Antti Saarela will miss the current road trip for Rockford but is expected to resume normal hockey activities next week. Forward Jalen Luypen had missed the last four games while in concussion protocol and returned to play on Friday against Manitoba. Forward Mike Hardman has missed the last six games with a shoulder injury, and defenseman Josh Healey has missed the last seven games while in concussion protocol. Forward Kale Howarth remains in concussion protocol after taking a hit in the second game of the season.

Roll On Rolston

After a goal last night against Manitoba, rookie forward Ryder Rolston now has five goals to open his pro career and is tied for the team goal scoring lead amongst Rockford rookies. Rolston is tied for 17th amongst AHL rookies with his five goals, and he has done so in only 14 games. Last season with the University of Notre Dame, Rolston published 20 points (7G, 13A) in 27 games before a collarbone injury ended his season.

Call-Ups Stepping Up

With injuries and Chicago Blackhawks call-ups ravaging the IceHogs roster, Rockford has dipped into its organizational depth and pulled several players up from the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season. Since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Rockford has pulled six players up from Indy and four of them have appeared in an IceHogs game (Zach Jordan, Ryan Gagnier, Ross MacDougall, Andrew Perrott). In Rockford's game on Nov. 25 against Milwaukee, Indy call-ups Jordan and Gagnier netted the only two goals for the Hogs (both players are on AHL contracts with Rockford). In total, the four players have combined for 17 appearances and have produced seven points (3G, 4A).

Next Home Game

It's another $2 Beer Friday on Friday, Dec. 8 where the IceHogs take on the San Diego Gulls! Every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba: W 4-3

Sun., Nov. 5 at Manitoba: W 4-1

Wed., Nov. 22 vs Manitoba: W 6-2

Fri., Dec. 1 at Manitoba: L 2-4

Sun., Dec. 3 at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 30 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Moose, All-time

30-31-3-3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.