P-Bruins Edge Phantoms for Fifth Straight Win

Providence, RI - Forward Justin Brazeau netted the game winning goal with just over ten minutes to play, helping the Providence Bruins edge out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 for their fifth straight win on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Alec Regula recorded a goal and an assist. Goaltender Brandon Bussi earned his sixth win of the season, stopping 20 shots.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Jon-Randall Avon's wrist shot from the top of the right circle deflected off a defender and under the pads of the goaltender, giving the Phantoms a 1-0 lead 6:50 into the first period.

On the rush, Vincent Arseneau skated the puck across the blue line and into the right circle, where he snapped a shot inside the far post, tying the game at 1-1 with 8:01 remaining in the first period. Jayson Megna and Regula received assists on the tally.

Regula wristed a shot from the right point that fluttered through traffic and into the upper left corner, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 11:21 left in the second frame. Mason Lohrei and Jesper Boqvist were credited with the assists.

Elliot Desnoyers stole the puck inside his own blue line and raced up the ice on a breakaway, where he deked and tucked the puck with the forehand across the goal line, tying the game at 2-2 with 16:20 remaining in the third period.

Standing near the left post, John Farinacci collected a loose puck below the goal line and fed Brazeau at the right post for a tap-in goal, giving Providence a 3-2 lead with 10:41 left in the third frame. Luke Toporowski received a secondary assist.

Stats

Brazeau has points in three straight contests and leads the team with seven goals on the season.

Bussi stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 36 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, December 8 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

