Rangers Recall Forward Anton Blidh from Wolf Pack

December 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Anton Blidh from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Blidh, 28, has scored seven points (4 g, 3 a) in 18 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has recorded an assist in each of the club's last three games and notched a season-high two points (1 g, 1 a) in the team's 7-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night.

The native of Mölnlycke, SWE, is in his second season with the Wolf Pack. He was acquired by the Rangers via trade from the Colorado Avalanche on March 3rd, 2023. Since then, Blidh has skated in 35 regular season contests with the Wolf Pack, scoring 18 points (11 g, 7 a). He has also dressed in nine playoff games, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a).

Blidh has appeared in 349 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Colorado Eagles, and Providence Bruins, scoring 118 points (63 g, 55 a). He has also played in 84 career NHL games with the Avalanche and Boston Bruins, tallying 12 points (4 g, 8 a).

He was selected in the sixth round, 180th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins.

The Wolf Pack wrap up a four-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Cleveland Monsters to town for the first of four meetings this season! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.