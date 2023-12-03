Wranglers Slay Silver Knights

The Wranglers picked up their second win in a row with a 7-4 victory against the Henderson Silver Knights at the Dollar Loan Center on Sunday.

13 Wranglers skaters registered points against the 'Knights in this one.

Emilio Pettersen had a three-point night (1g,2a), Rory Kerins tallied twice, while Dryden Hunt, Matt Coronato and Yan Kuznetsov added a goal and an assist each.

Mitch McLain lit the lamp and dropped the mitts, and Ben Jones added a pair of helpers.

Dustin Wolf (10-3-0-2) registered his 10th win of the season turning aside 43 shots.

Wolf was the story in the opening frame, as the Silver Knights outshot the Wranglers 14-4 in the first period.

However, the Wranglers took the lead at the 3:38 mark.

Hunt grabbed the puck out of a scramble in front of the Henderson net and placed it upstairs over the shoulder of 'Knights netminder, Jordan Papirny. 1-0.

A few moments later (5:43), after a physical check along the boards delivered by McLain, he and Mason Primeau dropped the mitts and exchanged blows.

Calgary would add to their advantage at 10:20, when Jones sent Coronato in on a breakaway from the blueline, and he skated in and wired a shot upstairs to extend the lead.

Hunt recorded his 100th career AHL assist on the play.

The Silver Knights would get one back with time ticking down (18:28) as Tyler Benson found the back of the net for his second tally of the season.

2-1 Wranglers at the break.

Henderson would tie the game at the 3:02 mark of the second period.

Off the rush, Adam Cracknell sent a backhand shot towards the net that hit a skate in front and redirected into the net. 2-2.

The deadlock wouldn't last, though.

Calgary would score five unanswered goals to take a commanding lead.

First, at 9:59, Pettersen lobbed a puck out front from behind the net that bounced off the goaltender and into the net. 3-2.

McLain would add to the lead 19-seconds later, firing home his third goal of the season to make it 3-2, and Kerins would add another tally for Calgary, following up his shot on a 2-on-1 and scoring on the rebound.

5-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Kuznetsov - who had a multipoint night (1g,1a) - scored his first goal of the season with a shot through traffic. 6-2.

At 8:48, Kerins cleaned up his own rebound on the powerplay and netted his second marker of the game to put the Wranglers firmly in control. 7-2.

The Silver Knights wouldn't go quietly into the night, however, scoring a pair of goals late in the game.

Grigori Denisenko hammered a shot into the net on a 5-on-3 and Jake Bichsoff scored on a seeing-eye shot, but the Wranglers would hold on for the 7-4 win.

