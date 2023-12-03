Moose Stop Rockford 3-1

December 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (9-9-0-0) rematched with the Rockford IceHogs (9-7-2-0), on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre for the final of two weekend contests.

Manitoba opened the scoring 1:32 into the contest. Dean Stewart sent puck off the end boards and out in front of the goal. Jeff Malott burned past his man in front and lifted the quick backhand past Jaxson Stauber. Manitoba added to its lead just past the five-minute mark of the frame. Malott slid the puck back to Artemi Kniazev at the point. The defenceman fired on target and Parker Ford was able to tip the disc past Stauber. Rockford cut Manitoba's lead in half at the 11:49 mark of the period. Anders Bjork found Mike Hardman open in front, and the forward beat Collin Delia blocker side. Manitoba was ahead 2-1 heading into the first intermission and outshot Rockford by a count of 10-5.

With the Moose ahead 2-1, the squad was granted a five-on-three power play opportunity. Stauber and the IceHogs made a few big stops and kept Manitoba off the board. Rockford attacked later in the frame and skated in on a two-on-oh rush, but Delia made a brilliant lunging stop. The Moose later restored the two-goal lead at 14:03 of the stanza. Manitoba attacked with numbers and Nicholas Jones threaded a pass across the seam to Wyatt Bongiovanni, who snapped a perfect shot upstairs for his third goal in as many games. Delia stopped all eight Rockford shots he faced in the middle frame as the Moose took a 3-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

With time ticking down in the third period and the Moose ahead by a pair, the IceHogs called Stauber to the bench with three minutes to go in the contest. Manitoba grabbed the disc and had chances to find the empty net, but the IceHogs blocked the majority of the opportunities. The horn sounded to draw the game to a close with the Moose capturing a 3-1 home victory. Delia notched the win on the strength of 19 saves. Stauber was hit with the loss and posted 24 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni (Click for full interview)

"I loved our compete. I thought we did a good job of kinda getting in behind their defence and going to work. We saw a lot of turnovers that way. Got lots of pucks on net. I thought we were playing on the right side of the puck as well, so that's always a contributing factor."

Statbook

Dean Stewart has tallied assists in consecutive games

Jeff Malott has four points (2G, 2A) his past two contests

Malott notched his fifth multi-point outing of the season

Wyatt Bongiovanni has scored goals in three straight games and has posted four points (3G, 1A) in that span

What's Next?

The Moose hit the road for a contest in Calgary against the Wranglers on Friday, Dec. 8. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.