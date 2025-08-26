Skills Going Crazy
Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Orlando City SC in Leagues Cup Semifinals - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Signs Free Agent Forward Alexandru Bǎluțǎ - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Forward Dean Boltz to Forward Madison FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Homegrown Defender Nathan Harriel Named to U.S. Men's National Team for September Training Camp - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Amongst 23 Players Selected for U.S.A. Friendlies by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino - Real Salt Lake
- Roman Celentano Earns U.S. Men's National Team Call-Up for Upcoming September FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Defender Joel Waterman Called up by Canada Men's National Team for September Friendlies - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Carlos Valderrama to Play in Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America on October 11 - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Forward Sangbin Jeong Earns Call up to South Korea National Football Team for September Friendlies - St. Louis City SC
- LA Galaxy and Cobi Jones Launch "Cobi Club" Video Podcast Series Presented by Intermex - LA Galaxy
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Cisco Embark on Multi-Year Partnership - Charlotte FC
- Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window - Portland Timbers
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canada Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Chicagoland Indoor Soccer League - Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Goalkeeper George Marks - Philadelphia Union
