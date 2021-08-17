Skeeters Stun Isotopes in Seventh Inning Monday Night

Skeeters 6 (48-40), Isotopes 5 (41-47) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, TX

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque scored four runs in the top of the first inning as Ryan Vilade picked up an RBI double, Colton Welker brought him home with a base hit, then Chris Rabago capped the frame with a two-run single ... Brian Serven connected on his 10th home run of the season in the sixth ... Rabago was the only Isotope to finish with multiple knocks as the team recorded five hits for the fourth consecutive game.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Brandon Gold gave up six hits and two earned runs in 3.1 innings before leaving due to an undisclosed injury ... Heath Holder, Antonio Santos and Julian Fernández combined to toss 2.2 scoreless frames ... Chad Smith was charged with all four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a two-run triple he surrendered to Jose Siri, tying the game with two out ... Logan Cozart replaced Smith and gave up a walk-off infield single to Michael Papierski.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque committed three errors to tie a season-high ... For the second time in this series, the Isotopes let a lead slip away in the final frame and ended up with a walk-off loss ... The Topes have split two doubleheaders this season and swept another.

ON DECK: The Isotopes can win the series with a victory over Sugar Land tomorrow night. Right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodríguez (3-2, 7.42) will start for the visitors against Skeeters RHP Peter Solomon (5-0, 4.95). First pitch from Constellation Field is scheduled for 6:05 MT.

