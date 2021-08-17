Skeeters Storm Back for Win over Albuquerque

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Michael Papierski sent the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 6-5 walk-off victory in the finale of Monday's doubleheader against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field.

Papierski delivered a two-out infield single to score Jose Siri, capping off a four-run seventh inning, including three runs with two outs.

With runners on the corners, Siri hit a line-drive that bounced past Isotopes center fielder Ryan Vilade, scoring Garrett Stubbs and JJ Matijevic, and resulting in a triple for Siri. Papierski then snapped the Skeeters' three-game losing streak with the game-winning single.

Marty Costes got the scoring started in the seventh on a triple and throwing error. As Costes slid into third base for the triple, the incoming throw to third hit his helmet and sailed into the Isotopes dugout on the third base line.

The Skeeters came back from a 4-0 deficit, matching their largest comeback of the season. They cut the lead in half in the third, with a sacrifice fly from Stubbs and RBI single from Matijevic.

Brian Serven added a solo home run in the sixth inning to pad the Isotopes lead. They scored four runs in the second off Skeeters starter Brett Conine on a two-run single from Chris Rabago, RBI single from Colton Welker and RBI double from Vilade.

Conine received a no-decision, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out five through six innings of work. Colin McKee fired a scoreless seventh inning to pick up the winning decision. Chad Smith was on the hook for all four runs scored in the seventh and was issued the loss.

The Skeeters dropped the first game of Monday's doubleheader, 2-1.

They finish out their six-game series against Albuquerque at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field. Right-hander Peter Solomon will face right-hander Dereck Rodriguez in the series finale.

