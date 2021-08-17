Bees Bullpen Combines for Two-Hitter

Four Salt Lake pitchers combined to throw a two hitter, as the Bees blanked the Sacramento River Cats on Monday night. Starter Packy Naughton, relievers Jake Petricka (5-1) and Jose Marte kept Sacramento hitless until Mauricio Dubon beat out a slow bouncer to third with two outs in the eighth inning. Ben Rowen would give up a single in the ninth, but induced a game-ending double play to complete Salt Lake's league leading fifth shutout of the season.

The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Michael Stefanic and then added three runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Luis Rengifo and a two run single by Jose Rojas. They closed out the scoring with two runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Dalton Pompey and a sacrifice fly by Rengifo, as the Bees won their fourth straight game.

